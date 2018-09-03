Lyon falls to Hendrix in Battle for Scotzilla

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College football team attempted a late fourth-quarter comeback after Hendrix College took an early lead against the Scots, but the Warriors were able to hold on for a 37-27 win in the Battle for Scotzilla on Saturday night.
Lyon fell to 1-1 on the season following the loss, while Hendrix improved to 1-0.
Game Flow
Lyon and Hendrix opened up the game trading possessions until the Warriors got a drive started with a 12-yard rush by Miles Thompson. After a pair of 13-yard rushes by Thompson, the Warriors' signal-caller found Daylen Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown to give Hendrix a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors would build a 20-0 lead over the Scots after one quarter of play.
Jared Puamau ignited a Lyon College scoring drive in their first possession of the second quarter after picking up 30 yards on the ground on five straight carries. An 11-yard strike by Josh Sierra to Shaka Robinson put the Scots into Hendrix territory. The Scots kept to the air and dumped a short pass off to Emetrious Scott, who outran the entire Hendrix defense and scampered into the end zone from 49-yards out.
Hendrix and Lyon would go on to trade field goals as the two teams went into the half with the Warriors leading, 23-10.
Hendrix opened up the second half with a six-play opening drive that resulted in a 52-yard pass from Thompson to Michael Spainho to extend the Warriors' lead to 30-10.
After Lyon chipped away at the Hendrix lead with a 45-yard field goal by Ignacio Gomez, Hendrix built its lead to 37-13 early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Travis England.
The Scots began to work their way back into the game midway through the fourth quarter. Spencer Childress started the drive with an 8-yard pass to Robinson before he used his legs to pick up 24 yards on the ground. The sophomore quarterback then completed a 12-yard pass to Jarrius Hoyle-Anderson, followed by a short 3-yard pass to Robinson. Childress picked up another big gain on the ground to put the Scots deep inside Hendrix territory as Titus Nelson completed the drive with a 3-yard run. Childress then connected with Hoyle-Anderson for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 37-21 with 7:18 left in the game.
Down two scores late in the game, the Scots attempted an on-side kick. Chris Robinsonjumped on the ball first under the pile and was able to recover the kick to give the Scots possession once again. Childress highlighted the ensuing drive as he completed all three of his pass attempts, capped off by a 9-yard strike to Jacquez Parker to bring the score to 37-27.
Lyon attempted another on-side kick, but the Warriors were able to recover the ball this time and ran out the clock to hold onto the 37-27 victory.
Key Statistics
- Puamau led the Scots in rushing as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 19 totes.
- Josh Sierra finished the game 14-of-22 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown.
- Childress completed 6-of-7 passes for 48 yards with one touchdown and one two-point conversion in his first collegiate action.
- Christian Cain led the Scots defensively as he recorded 10 total tackles, including three tackles-for-loss and one-half of a sack.
- Myles Baker intercepted two passes for the Scots.
Up Next
Lyon will make its first appearance at Pioneer Stadium of the season when the Scots welcome Arizona Christian to town on Sept. 15. The Sept. 15 game will be the Sooner Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.