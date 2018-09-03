Lyon falls to Hendrix in Battle for Scotzilla

The Scots began to work their way back into the game midway through the fourth quarter. Spencer Childress started the drive with an 8-yard pass to Robinson before he used his legs to pick up 24 yards on the ground. The sophomore quarterback then completed a 12-yard pass to Jarrius Hoyle-Anderson, followed by a short 3-yard pass to Robinson. Childress picked up another big gain on the ground to put the Scots deep inside Hendrix territory as Titus Nelson completed the drive with a 3-yard run. Childress then connected with Hoyle-Anderson for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 37-21 with 7:18 left in the game.