Region 8 man killed, investigation underway

HETH, AR (KAIT) - A man is in a Region 8 jail this morning, arrested in connection to another man’s death.
Deputies with the St Francis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a shooting in the Heth Community of St Francis County around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.
When they arrived, they found Donald Dishon laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
They also located the suspected shooter, Travis Pulliam, who was still on the scene.
Medical personnel air lifted the victim from the scene, but he later died.
An investigation by detectives determined the victim and suspect had been involved in a legal dispute over a mobile home that the victim had purchased from the suspect, but the suspect had recently regained possession through court proceedings.
The victim reportedly confronted the people hired by the suspect to clean out the trailer with a gun and made them leave.
The suspect was then called by his employees and he came to the scene after calling the Sheriff’s Department.
According to witnesses a gunfight started and the victim was struck in the back with a round as he was running away and fell.
The suspect then approached the victim as he was laying on the ground and fired additional rounds before running back to his truck to reload his handgun.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident and found to have a second handgun in his pocket.
Travis Pulliam was booked into the St Francis County Jail on the charge of First Degree Battery, but the charges are likely to be upgraded since the victim died.
The investigation will be presented to the Prosecuting Attorney before the suspect is formally arraigned in St Francis County District Court on Wednesday.
