Thousands show up for Rector’s annual Labor Day festivities

RECTOR, AR (KAIT)-Thousands gathered on the streets of Rector Monday morning to kick of the annual Labor Day picnic festivities.
If drove streets of Rector, people were everywhere you looked.
They could be seen in lawn chairs, kids with candy sacks and families enjoying the annual Rector Labor Day parade together.
Many politicians, cheerleaders, band members, churches, town leaders, pageant winners and businesses participated in the parade with unique floats.
Everyone seemed to agree that the day was all about family and spending quality time that many miss out on during the hustle and bustle of work days.
“Rector Labor Day parade is the thing to do every year,” Jarrod Davis, a Clay County man said. “I want to keep that tradition going with my daughter and my new born son.”
“It’s like Halloween or Christmas out here for the kids,” said Chuck Bridges, a Clay County man. “They have so much fun.”
The parade was just the start of the full-day of festivities.
Barbecue picnic, carnival rides, pageants and live music are just a few of the other activities included in the Labor Day fun.
