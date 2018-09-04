Anxiety may be contagious, doctors caution

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) - Do you have a stressed-out friend or co-worker? According to health experts, anxiety is the most common mental health condition. And some say it could be contagious.
It's the way we all were born—it’s part of our fight or flight response. In fact, we wouldn't survive very long, evolutionary, without anxiety.
Doctor Alton Bozeman says there there's anxiety you feel just being around anxious people.
“If we're around a lot of people that are maybe going through experiences that make them anxious, then maybe then that's going to rub off on us. Especially if we're more empathetic.”
As much as we may try to escape it, using your phone for a distraction could make it worse. Instead, he suggests, opening up to people, exercising, and being around people with a positive attitude.
