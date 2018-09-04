Doctors warn about postpartum workouts

(KAIT) –Doctors warn that going back to a tough workout routine too soon after pregnancy may do more harm than good.
Soon after baby Finley was born, Ashley Miller was eager to get back into the gym.
She said her doctor's advice included six weeks of downtime.
She used to work out every day.
She said she felt ready to get back to her workouts, but her body wasn't.
"The day that I went back just because I wasn't sore,” said Miller. “It was my first time and I think the adrenaline of being back and the excitement of being back, I did work out too hard that first time.”
It set her back a few days, but doctors warn going back to an extreme exercise routine too soon can cause serious damage in your body.
During pregnancy, high levels of progesterone cause a laxity or loosening of ligaments and joints.
Doctor Liesl Smith said many women don't realize that laxity can last for weeks, even months after pregnancy.
"Whether it's your ankle or a hip, any joint is a little less stable,” OB/GYN Dr. Smith said. “So, you have a little more chance of injury.”
Intense workouts can also affect a mother's breast milk supply.
Dr. Smith suggested light exercise like walking and workouts that strengthen your core.
Miller is back in a gym where she's made some modifications.
"I knew that I had to be weary of not getting injured,” Miller said. “Because she needed me and certainly a different role now, it's not just about myself.”
Experts said mothers should speak with their health care provider on how soon they can begin your exercise routine after delivering.
