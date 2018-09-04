GMR8 Update: Sept. 4, 2018

GMR8 Update: Sept. 4, 2018
Region 8 News (Davis, Patricia)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 4, 2018 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 6:28 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Region 8 News hopes you had a good Labor Day holiday.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Gordon and the chances of rain it could bring to Region 8 later this week.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

Tonight looks like a clear sky. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Trending this morning:

Tropical Storm Gordon heads for Gulf Coast

Homeowners escape burning home Monday night

Doctor apologizes after saying women physicians ‘don’t work as hard’ and don’t deserve equal pay

Family pleads for help in search for missing Jonesboro woman

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.