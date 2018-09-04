High-tech security changes underway at Piggott School District

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) –Region 8 News first told you in March about exciting things underway in the Piggott School District.
Earlier this year, the school installed a new high-tech security system at the high school.
They also decided to add their first ever School Resource Officer in the district.
Deputy Johnny Gardner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office can now be seen walking the halls of the schools.
Superintendent Barry Dehart said having Deputy Gardner on campus has been a positive experience.
“The students love having him here,” Dehart said. “They feel more secure. Seeing him here and walking the halls. It’s been good.” Dehart said Gardner first appeared on their campus the last couple of months of the last school year.
Dehart said Gardner wanted to begin familiarizing himself with both the campuses and the students.
He is now working at the school full time as their SRO.
