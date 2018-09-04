Homeowners escape burning home Monday night

MARION, AR (KAIT) - People inside a burning home managed to escape Monday night in Crittenden County.
According to a post on the Marion Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews responded to the fire on Beechwood Cove at 11:15 p.m.
When they arrived, the saw the home was about 25% involved with fire.
They managed to quickly put out the fire which they believe began in the bedroom.
The department said the homeowners were home when it began and they escaped unharmed.
