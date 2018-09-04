Over two dozen shots fired near Jonesboro apartment complex

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – Over two dozen shots were fired in an area of Jonesboro late Monday night.
According to an incident report, Jonesboro police officers responded to a shots fired call in the Cedar Heights and Self Circle area.
A Jonesboro officer arrived on scene and stepped out of his vehicle to speak to a possible witness.
He then heard two shots coming from the direction of Melrose and Word Street. He drove in that direction and spotted several people running from the area.
As he was speaking to them, the officer heard an additional ten to fifteen shots being fired near his location.
He ran towards the sound, while calling out the location to the police department on his radio.
He attempted to stop several black males who were getting into a GMC SUV.
They replied to the officer they were scared and had to get out of there and drove away.
Additional officers arrived on scene and searched the area.
They located bullet casings between two buildings and in the parking lot.
Officers also discovered bullet holes in the wooden fences on both sides.
This case is open and under investigation.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 935-5551.
