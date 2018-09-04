Poinsett County man suspected of rape

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) –A Poinsett County man was arrested amid a rape investigation.
On Sept. 1st, 41-year-old Shan Rich of Harrisburg was taken into custody.
According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rich’s arrest was related to an open investigation being conducted by the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Police Department and Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.
Because of the open investigation, Sheriff Molder couldn’t release further information.
Rich appeared for a Probable Cause Hearing on Sept. 3rd before Judge Ron Hunter. Judge Hunter found probable cause to charge Rich with rape/sexual intercourse of a person less than 14.
Judge Hunter set Rich’s bond at $250,000 and his next court appearance is in Circuit Court on October 29, 2018.
Region 8 News will bring you further details as they are made available.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.