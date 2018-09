FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are 1-0 under new head coach Chad Morris after storming past Eastern Illinois 55-20 on Saturday. The big question with the Hogs still remains at the starting quarterback position. Both Ty Storey and Cole Kelley were given playing time in week one and as for week 2 against Colorado State, Morris is trying to finalize a decision. He spoke on the subject on Monday.