Report about Johnny Huntsman’s story draws Emmy nomination, attention to Alzheimer’s disease

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The goal of a recent KSLA News 12 report about Johnny’s Pizza founder Johnny Huntsman and his battle with Alzheimer’s disease is paying off.
“The report you did was great,” remarks Johnny’s Pizza House CEO Melvin DeLacerda, commenting on a February report by KSLA News 12’s Doug Warner.
That report recently was nominated for an Emmy by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
“It does a great job of highlighting Johnny and his career and, of course, his battle with the disease," DeLacerda brags.
"It also, I think, will do wonders for advancing the word about Alzheimer’s and hopefully will help generate some funding and get this disease taken care of.”
Emmy nominations were announced a week ago, with the winners to be revealed during an Emmy gala Sept. 22 in Kansas City, MO.
Huntsman may be best remembered for his delicious pizza and that charismatic personality while starring in his Johnny’s Pizza House commercials for years.
But his family and close friend DeLacerda are hoping to honor his memory by joining the fight against the disease that took his life, Alzheimer’s.
“I think until you actually witness this with someone you care about, that’s when it really hits home just how terrible the disease is,” DeLacerda says.
"It took away the person we knew and loved."
KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner once again will emcee the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
It will be held Oct. 20 at Riverpark Church, 3232 E. 70th St. in Shreveport.
