Shots fired call leads to rape arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – What started as a shots fired call in Jonesboro, led to a man being placed in handcuffs on suspicion of rape.
Officers arrived on the 2500-block of Judes Court. A woman said her husband fired a pistol inside their home.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers stated Brody McClaren then walked outside and they asked him what had happened.
McClaren said he got “too friendly” with his wife’s friend.
An unidentified woman told police she was at a party with her son and claimed that around midnight when she went into a bedroom to lay down, Brody came into the room trying to get her to return to the party.
The woman told officers she declined. A short time later she felt the blankets come off her legs and Brody touching her inappropriately.
She said she moved away and told him to get out of the room.
She said Brody came back again, touching her inappropriately and getting even more personal. She said she screamed, this time telling him to get out, leave her alone and “that nothing was going to happen,” the affidavit said.
She said Brody returned for a third time. This time, she said he wanted to apologize. She said when she removed the covers, he exposed his genitals, placing them on her face.
That’s when she screamed, grabbed her son and left the house.
The victim told McClaren’s wife what happened. She then confronted him, according to the court document, along with several other guests.
One witness told investigators “he’d never seen Brody act like this." He said Brody went into the closet, got a pistol and shot it in the air. That’s when everyone ran outside and waited for police to arrive.
Online jail records from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office show McClaren was arrested for suspicion of rape on Sept. 3 at 3:15 a.m. He was released nearly twelve hours later.
