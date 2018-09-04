String of thefts hit Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) –Authorities are hard at work in the Clay County area.
According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, the northwestern part of the county has recently seen a string of thefts.
Sheriff Miller said items being taken are those that would fall under the category of “quick sale” items.
Residents need to keep any valuables out of site and should make sure their vehicles are locked.
Sheriff Miller is asking any residents who spot anything they consider suspicious, such as a vehicle out of place, to call the Sheriff’s Department immediately.
You can reach the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 870-598-2270.
To connect with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department online, click here.
