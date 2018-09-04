Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Tiffany and Bryan were joined in the Foxhole Tuesday by Trey Stafford.
If you’re a thrill seeker, you may want to give this a try.
A Six Flags amusement park in Texas unveiled plans for a new ride that will feature a giant, rotating disk, lots of speed, and extraordinary heights.
Six flags fiesta Texas in San Antonio says The Joker Wild Card promises to be the fastest ride in park history.
The Joker Wild Card is a giant, rotating disk that will fly 17 stories into the air at 75 miles an hour.
The pendulum swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise, As riders swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air.
But thrill seekers will have to wait before they can ride it.
The Joker Wild Card will debut next summer.
