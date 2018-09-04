Woman fights Crohn’s disease by fishing

(KAIT/KARK) - A central Arkansas woman hopes to inspire others and created her own non-profit organizations.
Tiffany Talbert is one of millions of Americans suffering from Crohn’s disease, which is inflammation of your G-I tract.
Her case was so severe, she couldn’t do what she loved, like fishing with her husband.
But after 7 surgeries and having her entire colon removed, she says she has her life back and is not wasting a moment.
Talbert started a non-profit organization called Crohn’s and Colitis Connect Care.
The foundation offers many services to help families dealing with the disease.
“Researchers are working every day on better treatments and cures, but as of now, there’s not a cure.” Tiffany Talbert said.
To help her foundation’s mission, Tiffany and her husband are hosting an event this weekend.
It’s called Casting for a Cure and it takes place THIS Saturday on Lake Dardenelle.
More than a 100 serious and not so serious fishermen and women will compete in various divisions hoping to win up to 2 thousand dollars.
To learn more about this story, click here
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.