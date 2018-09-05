A-State Coordinator Corner: Alabama

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re 3 days away from the Red Wolves taking on the #1 Crimson Tide. You’ve heard from Blake Anderson and the players about Alabama. The coordinators had plenty to say about the tilt in Tuscaloosa.
Buster Faulkner and Joe Cauthen have the tough task of gameplanning against the toughest opponent in program history. Here’s the OC and the DC on the Tide.
“We’ve got to be able to get off the ball, get off the press, you know we got to win the slot as well,” Faulkner said. “That’s the biggest thing, is how well their secondary plays technique. We’ve got to be able to match that.”
With the athleticism and the arm strength that Tua has, that brings something else to the table," added Cauthen. “We’re kinda treating them the same. The deal is they’re surrounded with great players.”
Arkansas faces #1 Alabama Saturday at 2:30pm. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
You can see the complete A-State coordinator press conferences below.
