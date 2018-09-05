A-State goalie Kelsey Ponder named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

Ponder made nine saves in route to her 10th career shutout and 17th career win, both categories in which she is the program’s all-time leader in. She also lowered her career goals against-average to 1.09 and now has 263 career saves. Her current goal-against average is the lowest in the school history, while her save total ranks as the third most in schools history and ranks 20th among all active players in the NCAA.