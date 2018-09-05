A-State goalie Kelsey Ponder named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State women’s soccer senior goalkeeper Kelsey Ponder has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after her shutout performance against Oral Roberts this past Sunday.
Ponder made nine saves in route to her 10th career shutout and 17th career win, both categories in which she is the program’s all-time leader in. She also lowered her career goals against-average to 1.09 and now has 263 career saves. Her current goal-against average is the lowest in the school history, while her save total ranks as the third most in schools history and ranks 20th among all active players in the NCAA.
Nationally, Ponder ranks seventh among all Division I goalkeepers with a .958 saves percentage, while also ranking ninth with 9.67 saves per game. Her career mark of 6.12 saves per game also ranks sixth among all current goalkeepers.
A-State returns home to take on Central Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Complex.
