Cardinals use the long ball in an 11 - 8 win over the Nationals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals were in Washington, D.C. for game two of a three-game series.
Marcell Ozuna started things off with a solo home run in the second (1-0 Cardinals).
Matt Carpenter cleared the bases with a single and with help from a throwing error (4-0 Cardinals).
The Nationals tied it up with four runs in the fifth.
Marcell Ozuna, Paul Dejong, Patrick Wisdom each had solo home runs in the sixth. (7-4 Cardinals).
Nationals' Wilmer Difo had a solo home run in the sixth as well (7-5 Cardinals).
Yadier Molina hit a grand slam in the ninth to make it 11-5 cardinals.
Nationals make it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, but Cardinals escape with an 11-8 win.
