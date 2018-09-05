Cardinals use the long ball in an 11 - 8 win over the Nationals

By Kyle Hinton | September 4, 2018 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 5:43 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals were in Washington, D.C. for game two of a three-game series.

Marcell Ozuna started things off with a solo home run in the second (1-0 Cardinals).

Matt Carpenter cleared the bases with a single and with help from a throwing error (4-0 Cardinals).

The Nationals tied it up with four runs in the fifth.

Marcell Ozuna, Paul Dejong, Patrick Wisdom each had solo home runs in the sixth. (7-4 Cardinals).

Nationals' Wilmer Difo had a solo home run in the sixth as well (7-5 Cardinals).

Yadier Molina hit a grand slam in the ninth to make it 11-5 cardinals.

Nationals make it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, but Cardinals escape with an 11-8 win.

