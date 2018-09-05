City of Joiner to make improvements to city’s water system

JOINER, AR (KAIT) -The city of Joiner announced it plans to improve its water system Tuesday.
According to a release, the project consists of cleaning and painting the current 100,000-gallon tank, removing an existing 35,000-gallon storage tank and constructing a backwash holding pit.
The cost of the improvements total $471,960.00
The city received three grants/loans: one grant from the U.S. Dept. of Agricultural Rural Utility Service for $351,000, a loan from the USDA Rural Utility Services for $88,000, and a grant from the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission for $32,960.
According to the release, the original 35,000-gallon tank was constructed in 1961 and needs “major” renovations, while the 100,000-gallon tank was constructed in 1979 and needs “minor” renovations.
Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2018.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.