City working to alleviate traffic congestion near elementary school

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is working to alleviate school traffic congestion for the Nettleton School District.
The city’s Public Works Committee approved 8 resolutions to send to the full City Council. All 8 resolutions involve various tracks of land near the University Heights Elementary School.
To help alleviate school traffic, the city wants to extend Bowling Lane and connect it to Hill Drive.
Currently, Bowling Lane is a dead end road.
The resolutions would allow the city to either purchase or condemn property to allow crews to build the road.
Jonesboro Engineering Director Craig Light told the Public Works Committee construction for this project wouldn’t begin until 2019.
He said utilities would have to be moved first before crews can work on the roads. “We’re probably not gonna start construction on it until next year when school’s out,” Light said.
The committee approved all 8 resolutions and forwarded them to the full city council for consideration:
RES-18:128 - Purchase additional right-of-way at 505 Bowling Ln. (Tract 2)
RES-18:129 - Purchase additional right-of-way at 3718 Hill Dr. (Tracts 6 & 7)
RES-18:130 - Condemn property at 3713 Hill Drive (Tract 8)
RES-18:133 - Purchase additional right-of-way at 403 Bowling Ln. (Tract 1)
RES-18:135 - Condemn property at 3714 Hill Drive (Tract 5)
RES-18:136 - Condemn property at PT Lot 20 Loyd 2nd SUB (Tract 9)
RES-18:138 - Authorize the mayor and city clerk to accept right-of-way on west side of Bowling Ln. (Tract 4)
RES-18:141 - Condemn property at PT Lots 21 & 22 Loyd 2nd SUB (Tracts 10 & 11)
Below is the full committee meeting:
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.