Community makes seeing in the dark possible

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – A Region 8 fire department just added a life saving tool to their arsenal.
Philadelphia Fire Chief Curtis Miller said they recently purchased a thermal imaging camera.
“Firefighters call the thermal imaging camera a TIC,” Miller said. “What these are good for is they allow us to find hot spots in a fire. It’s helps us find people who have gotten trapped in fire or bodies.”
Miller said it was the community that made this purchase possible.
“We recently had our annual fundraiser,” Miller said. “People in our community are given the opportunity to have photos made for a donation to the department. With those donations we were able to purchase this camera.”
Miller said they raised $8,000 at the fundraiser and are using that money to better serve the public.
“We appreciate the community,” Miller said. “I want everyone to know that we have this equipment and that it came from them. Not from fees they paid, but from their generosity. They give us donations on top of the fees that they pay for our department to operate off of.”
Miller said something like a TIC is invaluable in a situation where things are going to be dark.
“Generally, in a structure fire the lights are going to be off anyway because the power is going to go out,” Miller said. “If it not out when we arrive, we’ll take it out because we don’t want to put water on live, electrical stuff. So, it’s dark anyway. Add smoke on top of that and it’s even darker. So, you need something like this in order to be able to help find people or do you job.”
Miller said the camera actually has a function in it to differentiate between temperatures, so they can spot things immediately.
And when it comes to a fire, seconds count.
“A fire grows exponentially,” Miller said. “It basically doubles every minute that it burns. And time is definitely the name of the game. We’ve got to get it done as fast as we can.”
