Community members seem receptive to proposed tax hike

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The second public meeting about a proposed sales tax in Poinsett County was held Tuesday night.
And both meetings were met with little to no opposition.
From what was said at the second meeting and what Sheriff Kevin Molder said about his previous meeting, people understand that the tax is necessary.
Taxes are an unpopular topic for most, but after Sheriff Molder made his presentation, outlining the dire need for funds, everyone seemed to be receptive to the plan.
One man even asked if one cent would be enough.
Sheriff Molder said he just wants people to realize how directly it impacts everyone in the county.
"Taxes are not something that we like to pay but sometimes they are necessary for citizens to have the services they have," Molder said. "When we have services such as law enforcement and our detention facility those are necessary for society and necessary for public safety."
Sheriff Molder has several other public meetings lined up throughout the county where he'll be available to answer any questions.
And of course, voters will get the chance to cast their ballot in November.
