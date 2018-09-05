County road crews prepare for Tropical Storm Gordon

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - With Tropical Storm Gordon looming, the threat of flooding is at the front of several counties' minds.
That's why Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell said road crews have kicked it into overdrive.
Tuesday they were finishing several culverts and clearing out ditches as quickly as possible, doing what they can to protect citizens before the storm hits.
"We try to prepare for it as best we can," Judge Cantrell said. "We do a lot of preparation work trying to head off issues that we know we're going to have, we try to head them off as best we can."
The biggest issues are usually road washouts and field flooding, which Cantrell hopes these proactive steps will help alleviate.
