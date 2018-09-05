Farmers race to harvest crops before possible downpours

CASH, AR (KAIT) -It’s a race against the clock for local rice farmers, harvesting what they can before potential downpours from Tropical Storm Gordon hit the area.
Region 8 News spoke with Joe Christian, a local farmer, on Tuesday.
He had very little time to do an interview because he was out saving his crops.
He said every second counts at this point.
Christian, like many other rice farmers, has been on his combine harvesting rice crops sitting near the Cache River.
That particular area is a flood zone and hopes he can work through the night to save what’s there.
“I want to finish this field, that's what I want to do,” said Christian. “You know that's a big task to get it done today. It doesn't take much rain to put water all over this and it can be over the rice quick.”
Christian has another field of rice next to the Cache River that’s not ready for harvest.
He’s hoping the amount of wind and rain will stay low, so those crops aren’t ruined by Gordon.
Rice farmers across the Region are working through the night to save their crops.
