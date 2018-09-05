FFN Extra Point: McCrory

We can’t get to every school in Region 8, but you can send in highlights. Introducing the Football Friday Night Extra Point.
McCrory features one of the best names in the Natural State. Tarzan Alumbaugh buys time, he’s on the button to Colby Lane for a touchdown. The Jaguars fell to England 26 - 20 on Friday.
Thanks to Kristie Eden for sending this in.
