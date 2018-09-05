K-2 drug has deadly impact inside Arkansas jails

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A legislative session held Tuesday attempted to solve the problem of how a dangerous drug makes it into state prisons.
According to KATV, one inmate, who wishes to remain anonymous, explained in an email that prisoners are using legal or privileged mail to sneak the drug inside.
When inmates receive mail, they don’t get the original letters or envelopes, they get copies.
This prevents anything that has been soaked with drugs from later being smoked.
People sometimes buy a liquid form of the drug, and then soak it with paper and let it dry.
They then make the letter look like it’s from an attorney or another privileged source.
Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves explained, “Privileged mail is not just legal mail. Privileged mail is also correspondence from the media. Privileged mail also includes correspondence from other state agencies."
While the five deaths last week in the Arkansas prison system are suspected to be K-2 related, the Arkansas State Crime Lab has yet to confirm it.
State Prisons Director Wendy Kelley could not attend Tuesday's meeting.
The next meeting will be held September 28.
