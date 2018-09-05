Offsetting solar panel costs

NEW YORK, NY (WNBC) - Installing a solar power system for your home can be expensive but there are plenty of ways to help offset the price.
It may take quite a bit of legwork, however. Eugenio Bedoya recently decided to cut his energy bills and switch to solar.
Group Solar USA told him how tax incentives could offset the nearly $40,000 cost of solar panel installation.
It was a total package of more than $29,000 in potential savings.
Bedoya signed the contract to install the panels in May 2017 and then got an $1,800 NYSERDA credit.
He was told that his accountant should be able to figure out the rest.
“I’m not asking for solar panels the filled out the forms for me. I just want to know what to do, how to do it, claim what it was offered to me.”
In a response, Group Solar explained their welcome check, and a grant from NYSERDA.
He or his accountant needs to include proof of purchase on his tax returns to receive the appropriate credit.
As for a property tax credit, the engineer on the project files the appropriate paperwork once the sign-off is obtained.
