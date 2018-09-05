Razorbacks receive votes in Coaches Poll, prepare for altitude of Colorado State

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Like the Red Wolves, the Razorbacks are on the top 25 radar. Arkansas received 6 votes Tuesday in the Amway Coaches Poll, they’re tied for 41st.
Before scaling the heights of the top 25, the Hogs will have to pick up a win in a place that’s over a mile and half high. The home of Colorado State is Canvas Stadium, the facility sits 5,003 feet above sea level.
Here’s what Arkansas said about altitude.
“Yeah, I know Coach has done a really good job of talking to a lot of people,” said offensive coordinator Joe Craddock. “And we’ll have a really good plan from a strength and conditioning standpoint. We’ll do a good job as coaches trying to rotate some guys early. But to me, you’ve gotta go play the game. It is what it is, and we like to control what he can control, and we can’t control that. So we’re going to worry about what he can control. If that’s substitutions, if that’s hydration, whatever it may be, we’ll be ready for that.”
1-0 Arkansas faces 0-2 Colorado State Saturday night. Kickoff is at 6:30pm, the game is televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.