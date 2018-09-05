Red Wolves Raw: Blake Anderson Monday press conference (9/3 - Alabama)

Red Wolves Raw: Blake Anderson Monday press conference (9/3 - Alabama)
By Chris Hudgison | September 4, 2018 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 9:25 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT A-State interviews and press conferences

Arkansas State prepares for the biggest challenge in program history. The 1-0 Red Wolves travel to Tuscaloosa to face #1 and reigning national champion Alabama.

See what head coach Blake Anderson had to say about facing the Crimson Tide. If the link above doesn’t work, you can see it here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/05/red-wolves-raw-blake-anderson-monday-press-conference-alabama/

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.