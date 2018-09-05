Red Wolves Raw: Buster Faulkner & Joe Cauthen Monday presser (9/3 - Alabama)

Red Wolves Raw: Faulkner & Cauthen press conference (9/3 - Alabama)
By Chris Hudgison | September 4, 2018

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT A-State interviews and press conferences

Arkansas State prepares for the biggest challenge in program history. The 1-0 Red Wolves travel to Tuscaloosa to face #1 and reigning national champion Alabama.

See what offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said about the matchup. If the link above doesn’t work, you can see it here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/05/red-wolves-raw-faulkner-cauthen-press-conference-alabama/

