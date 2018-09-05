Red Wolves receive votes in AP & Coaches polls, continue preparing for #1 Alabama

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 1-0 Red Wolves are on the national radar in more ways than just facing #1. Arkansas State earned 1 vote Tuesday in the AP Top 25 and 5 votes in the Coaches Poll.
The scarlet and black also continued to prepare for Alabama. A-State donned white helmets in Tuesday’s practice.
Blake Anderson has described the tall task in Tuscaloosa. Here’s a pair of Red Wolves on taking on the Crimson Tide.
Justice Hansen - QB
“Obviously a good team, a good program. Have a lot of respect for what they’ve done. But we’ve got them Saturday so we’re ready to prepare. We ended up having a few turnovers, which we don’t need, and then at the same time we had a ton of yards in penalties. Going to a place like Alabama, we can’t do that.”
Justin McInnis - WR
It’s just another game. We know we got one of the best receiving corps in the nation. So if we go out there and play like we can play, skies the limit for our group. Skies the limit for our offense, skies the limit for our team. Definitely confident.
If the video above doesn’t work, you can see the story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/05/red-wolves-receive-votes-ap-coaches-polls-continue-preparing-alabama/
Arkansas State faces #1 Alabama Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.