Restaurant continues to give back to those who serve

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - One Jonesboro restaurant continued its time-honored tradition of thanking those who serve in law enforcement.
Every Labor Day for the past 17 years, Olive Garden served Arkansas State Troopers in Troop C as a means to thank them.
With the office closed for Labor Day, however, the Italian restaurant made special adjustments to still serve.
Tuesday, those who worked in law enforcement, including Troop C, as well as Jonesboro police and the Jonesboro fire department, had several tasty pasta options to choose from.
“It’s just a way of giving back to the community to those who go above and beyond,” Drake Worden, Olive Garden manager, said. “You know, they work when the rest of us do not have to. So it’s just amazing that we can give back to that.”
