Saints try to avoid fifth straight season of losing opener

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last time New Orleans won a season opener, 2013, against the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, it’s been a lot of slow starts for the Black and Gold.
In 2014 and 2017, the Saints started the season 0-2. 2015 and 2016, Sean Payton’s squad stumbled out to an 0-3 beginning.
The Saints missed the playoffs in 2014-16. Last year, they rattled off eight straight wins after an 0-2 start. The Saints season would end in Minnesota in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.
The Saints host the Bucs and Browns in the first two weeks of the season. Coach Payton knows the importance of getting off to a hot start.
“It has been a while, we just went through the numbers. We have to start faster, obviously take advantage of playing at home and understand the little things that win. Certainly, that is a focal point heading into this weekend,” said Sean Payton.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.