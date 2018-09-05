Seven Red Wolves recognized by National Football Foundation

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame have publicly recognized seven student-athletes from Arkansas State who have earned undergraduate degrees and are continuing to play football throughout the 2018 season.
The list of Red Wolves’ includes Lanard Bonner, Brandon Byner, Jarrod Chandler, Dajon Emory, Justice Hansen, Antwon Turnage and Armond Weh-Weh. They were among the 1,161 student-athletes honored by the two organizations in a press release Wednesday morning.
Bonner, Hansen and Weh-Weh all completed their Bachelor of General Studies degrees within the past year and have all started coursework in the Sport Administration master’s program. Emory also earned his Bachelor of General Studies degree and currently pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in Sport Management.
Byner and Turnage each recently completed their Bachelor of Arts degrees in Communication Studies, while Bonner is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sport Administration. Chandler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management and also now taking graduate courses toward his master’s degree in Sport Administration.
The NFF compiled the list with the help of athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives and sports information directors from all divisions who identified the players on their 2018 fall rosters who have already earned their undergraduate degrees. A total of 221 schools responded, creating the list of 1,161 student-athletes who are slated to play this year while pursuing additional diplomas.
The numbers include 836 players from 125 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), 220 players from 62 schools in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), 123 players from 34 schools in Division II, nine players from nine schools in Division III and 12 players from five schools in the NAIA.
Among Sun Belt Conference schools, South Alabama led the way with 10 players on the list, while ULM had eight. A-State tied with Coastal Carolina with seven, followed by Texas State with six, Louisiana at four, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Appalachian State with three each and Troy at two.
The Red Wolves return to action Saturday, Sept. 8 when they travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
