Teens plead not guilty to murder, kidnapping charges

CONWAY, AR (KAIT) -Two teens originally charged as adults with murder in the kidnapping and death of a Conway woman both pleaded not guilty.
Tacori Mackrell and Robert Smith originally faced capital murder and kidnapping charges stemming from the disappearance and murder of Elvia Fragstein.
Police originally believed Fragstein was kidnapped outside a T.J. Maxx store in Conway on July 7.
Her vehicle, a 2013 Silver Honda CRV, was seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
Authorities located Fragstein’s body in Jefferson County on July 11, and her vehicle was found burned south of Pine Bluff.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.