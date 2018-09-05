Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - This morning we’re spotlighting a couple that has stood the test of time.
A Japanese couple was certified as “the oldest living married couple by aggregate age” by Guinness World Records in July, with a combined age of over 208 years.
The key to a long-lasting relationship is patience and endurance, according to Japanese centenarian Miyako Matsumoto, who has been married to her 108-year-old husband Masao for over 80 years.
The pair are happily living in a retirement home in western Japan.
Miyako and Masao were congratulated Tuesday in a small, discreet ceremony by staff at their home and family members.
The two got married in 1937, but were too poor to afford a wedding ceremony.
Masao was sent into battle overseas multiple times during World War II, but returned alive and went on to become a bureaucrat at a local port authority.
Today, they are part of a family of 60 people, and recently celebrated the birth of their 25th great-grandchild.
