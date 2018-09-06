A-State enrollment sees major boost for new year

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The new school year may just be starting but Arkansas State University has seen an increase in the number of first-time college students as well as students transferring to the Jonesboro campus.
In numbers released Wednesday, the university reported having 14,058 students as part of its overall enrollment head count. The numbers include students at the Jonesboro campus as well as students who attend the Campus Queretaro in Mexico.
The 14,058 students this year was the third consecutive year that the university has reached over 14,000, university officials said.
This year, A-State has 1,565 first-time, first-year students on campus. The number is nearly 10% higher than the same total in 2017.
Also, there has been a 51% increase in the number of new international students from last year (33 last year to 50 this year); a 23% increase in the number of African American students from last year (131 to 161) and 71 Hispanic students, up 48% from last year’s totals.
The university also has 802 transfer students, up from 662 last year.
