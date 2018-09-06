A-State great Ryan Aplin moving up the coaching ranks

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas State great fared well in Week 1.
Ryan Aplin is roaming the sidelines as North Alabama offensive coordinator. The Lions won their FCS debut in dramatic fashion, a final minute touchdown to beat Southern Utah.
Ap cut his teeth working on staffs under Gus Malzahn and Hugh Freeze.
“It’s awesome,” Aplin said. “As a coach, it’s something you’re always looking forward to, you never know when opportunities present themselves. I would have never thought it was going to happen. Very excited, very blessed to be in this situation at a young age.”
UNA head coach Chris Willis says Ryan is “an up and coming coach. I hope to have him for a couple of years, it’ll be hard to keep him. Probably going to be a hot commodity on the move."
Along with Aplin’s recent experience as a quarterback, Willis likes his energy. “His energy is out of the roof. He tires me out watching him, I just can’t get over his energy. Whether we’re doing walk throughs or doing a normal practice, at the end of the day I can’t tell the difference. He coaches like it’s gameday.”
1-0 North Alabama faces Alabama A&M on Saturday.
