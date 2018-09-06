Chance for students to knock off parking fines

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State University students with parking tickets now have a chance to save some cash and give back.
Pack the Pantry is a program that will allow students to pay off up to $25 worth of parking fines per semester by donating 5 items to the campus food pantry.
But not just any items, the Student Government Association has posted a list of things the pantry typically runs out of.
SGA President Jon Mark Horton called it a win-win for the food pantry and students.
"A way that we wanted to plug it in was so that they can donate food to the food pantry on campus," Horton said. "So that they're benefitting themselves by donating food and benefitting other students here."
The program is a partnership between SGA, Volunteer A-State, and the Arkansas State University Parking Services Director, Dave McKinney.
Students can drop off the approved items from September 24 through September 28 in the SGA Office.
Students must bring their issued A-State student ID and their parking citation to be able to participate.
A full list of the needed items is below.
There are some tickets that can not be paid off with this program, including citations in a handicapped parking space or a fire lane space.
For questions or comments, contact the SGA Office.
