Community servant retires after 50 years

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –A Region 8 resident who has protected the community for 50 years retired on Wednesday.
Craighead County Sheriff Investigator Gary Etter joined the Air Force in 1968.
After three years, he became an officer for the Jonesboro Police Department.
Then in 1997, Etter joined the Craighead County Sheriff’s CID Department where he’s worked ever since.
A party was held for him at the Sheriff’s Department that afternoon.
Friends, family, city and county leaders all showed up to shake Etter’s hand and thank him for all his years of service to the community.
