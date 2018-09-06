Crews called to fire at Butler Co., MO highway department building

The Poplar Bluff Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office confirm the county fire department is fighting a fire at the Butler County Highway Department Building. (Source: Raycom Media)
By James Long | September 5, 2018 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:20 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office confirm the county fire department were called to a fire at the Butler County Highway Department Building.

The building is on U.S. 67 south, off of old M Hwy. Witnesses tell Heartland News electrical crews were unhooking power to the building and there were several explosions heard.

Fire at the Hwy. Department building on US 67 south (Source: Amanda Darnell Rommel, Facebook)
There is no word on how the fire started. Fire crews were the scene as of 8:30 p.m. on September 5.

No roads were closed, according to Sheriff Mark Dobbs.

Crews unhooking electricity from the Highway Dept. building (Source: Amanda Darnell Rommel, Facebook)
