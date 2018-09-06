Deer hunts for wounded veterans and mobility-impaired hunters

PIEDMONT, MO (KAIT) - Applications are now available for a special deer hunt for wounded veterans and hunters who have a severe mobility impairment.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Clearwater Lake announced the applications are available for the hunts, which will be on Nov. 3 and 4.
Veteran applicants must have service related disabilities. Mobility-impaired hunters must have a permanent physical condition that requires assistance from mobility aids, such as a wheelchair or braces.
According to a release from the Corps of Engineers, it is the 16th year that Clearwater Lake has hosted a special hunt.
The hunt helps regulate the deer herd that lives on and around the Clearwater Lake Project.
Blinds are strategically located for hunters' use.
There will be three permits issued per hunt, allowing one deer per hunter.
Applications for the managed hunts are available at the Clearwater Lake Project Office and on their website.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.