Eagle Fest postponed due to weather

ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) - The 24th annual Ash Flat Eagle Fest has been postponed in case of weather.
Sharp County Judge Gene Moore told Region 8 Thursday that the festival has been moved to Saturday, September 15.
The move comes as Region 8 prepares for possible weather from the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon.
Eagle Fest will be held in the Ash Flat ballpark from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be craft and food vendors, free bounce houses and rock wall for kids, and live music from Osage Water, Garrett Duncan and Forever Young.
