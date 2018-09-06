FFN Game of the Week preview: Valley View

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Valley View at Rivercrest
Matthew Schwartz visited the 2-0 Blazers, see what they said about the matchup above.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Cortez Kennedy Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 7TH
Valley View at Rivercrest (Game of the Week)
Conway at Jonesboro
Hoxie at Westside
Piggott at Brookland
Newport at Greene County Tech
Shiloh Christian at Trumann (1st game at RMC Stadium)
West Memphis at Blytheville
Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County
Manila at Marked Tree
McCrory at Des Arc
