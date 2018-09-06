Kennett police investigate shots fired call

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Police investigate a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Missouri Bootheel.
According to the Kennett Police Department’s Facebook page, they responded to the area of 7th and S. Main streets for shots fired around 12:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police a man and woman had been fighting before the shots were fired.
Police found a person involved in the shooting and while they investigate, they expect to obtain charges against two individuals soon.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.