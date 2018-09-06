Line up for Johnny Cash Heritage Festival announced

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –The lineup for this year’s Johnny Cash Heritage Festival is out.
On Thursday, a press conference took place in the Administration Building on Arkansas State University’s campus.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and Dr. Ruth Hawkins met with the media to announce this year’s family host as John Carter Cash.
Performers for the concert on Saturday are Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss.
Joining them is three-time Grammy award winner Bill Miller and award-winning songwriter and performer Shawn Camp, Heather Berry Mabe, Suzanne Cox, Ana Cristina Cash, Ira Dean and others.
Chancellor Damphousse said they want to celebrate the heritage of Arkansas itself and, then, the Upper Delta.
“The Dyess colony has a very important history here,” Damphousse said. “That’s where Johnny Cash grew up and it influenced his later life and the songs he wrote and the life he led. So, we’re celebrating both his life, but also the Dyess Colony and the Upper Delta of Arkansas. So, these concerts help raise money to fund what happens at his house and the museum that’s associated with it. But, also, to celebrate the music that Johnny Cash left us and also the way he grew up and what happened at that colony.”
This year, they are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Folsom Prison Blues Johnny Cash traveling show.
As a result, many of the acts are going to be replicated that took place during that show.
Dr. Ruth Hawkins with ASU said they were very grateful to all the work John Carter Cash has put into the upcoming performance.
“We’re grateful for all the work he has put in bringing this performance together,” Dr. Hawkins said. “I believe this is going to be a historic, once in a lifetime event.”
Dr. Hawkins said the money raised from the event is restoring the Cash grounds.
“We will be rebuilding the chicken coop and outhouse with the proceeds from last year’s festival,” Dr. Hawkins said. “The money we’re raising from this year’s festival, we are going to build the barn. But we’re building the barn so it looks like a barn from the outside. On the inside it will be for special events. It’ll be a large, open area for conferences, banquets, weddings and people will be able to rent that out.”
The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival includes academic presentations, local and regional music talent and a large lineup concert that takes place in the field next to his boyhood home.
The festival will take place on October 18 through 20.
A film festival will also take place on Thursday afternoon, which will include Oh, Brother Where Art Thou?
The Folsom Prison Documentary will also be shown during the festival.
Presentations will take place all day Friday in the visitor’s center.
Regional music acts will take place on both Thursday and Friday nights in the colony circle.
Events on Thursday and Friday are free of charge.
Tickets are $100 for seats at the main concert on Saturday.
$37.50 is general admission.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
