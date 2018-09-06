Line up for Johnny Cash Heritage Festival announced

“The Dyess colony has a very important history here,” Damphousse said. “That’s where Johnny Cash grew up and it influenced his later life and the songs he wrote and the life he led. So, we’re celebrating both his life, but also the Dyess Colony and the Upper Delta of Arkansas. So, these concerts help raise money to fund what happens at his house and the museum that’s associated with it. But, also, to celebrate the music that Johnny Cash left us and also the way he grew up and what happened at that colony.”