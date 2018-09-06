Newport community, school district work to improve school

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - An area community is working toward being the most involved with their school district.
The Newport community created the Most group in an effort to be more involved in their school.
Jon Chadwell, spokesperson for the group, told Region 8 News that the group has noticed several things they hope to address.
“We came together and started brain storming issues that we see that maybe the community can plug in to help the school board and the school district to improve the quality of education," said Chadwell.
The group was started by parents and community members who felt the community wasn’t doing enough with the school district.
Chadwell said the group is focused on five key issues: perception of discipline, communication, college and career preparation, and raising morale of both teachers and parents.
“All of these are things we think the community can assist the school district in doing," said Chadwell.
One of the group’s goals is an adopt a teacher program.
Chadwell said the program will appoint someone in the community to adopt teachers at each of the school’s campuses.
He said the goal is to make sure the teacher has someone in the community they can contact if they ever need resources.
One thing Chadwell expressed Thursday is that they want to work closely with the school board to see things through.
“So many people come up to groups and say ‘oh fix this or fix that,’ but they don’t ever give an idea or a solution," said Chadwell. "So we don’t want to be people who are just like ‘oh we want this fixed or we want to do this,’ we want to come with some solutions.”
Chadwell said the group had over 80 people at their last meeting.
He said that anyone who wants to be involved is welcome.
Newport Superintendent Dr. Larry Bennett said that he is looking forward to working with this new group.
“Anybody that wants to work with the school, our ears are open.” said Bennett.
While Dr. Bennett is excited about a new way to participate with the community, he wants people to remember the ways the school allows people to get involved as well.
“Work on committees, join PTO, start a PTO kind of organization at the high school," said Bennett. "Join booster clubs, support those. Just anything if you care about kids, get involved.”
Dr. Bennett said that the school is constantly working to improve their school to better its students.
The school offers the latest technology through their commitment to technology, and for the past few years have offered an early college program for their kids through the School of Innovation.
He said that while the school hasn’t added any new programs this year, they’ve been working to make sure what they do have is the best the school can offer.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.