Over $20,000 donated for homes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro was presented with a check on Thursday.
Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro Micheal Sullivan said this donation was made possible by a grant.
“We applied for a matching grant, 3 to 1 matching from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas,” Sullivan said. “We partnered with local banks and the money they donated gets matched. So, through that we raised $26,000 of grant funding to help support Habitat for Humanity here in Jonesboro.”
Sullivan said this donation is going to make a huge impact.
“$26,000 can do a lot of good,” Sullivan said. “Habitat continues to build more homes for families in need who qualify. We’re starting new programs that help repair homes, as well. So, the more we can do to help families in need, the better our community is. So, we’re so excited we can partner with great banks and the Federal Home Bank of Dallas to make that happen.”
Sullivan said poverty rates are continuing to rise in the area.
“People think about food and clothing, which are great needs,” Sullivan said. “But housing is also a need the community truly needs to be aware about. So, the more homes we can build to help those families who live in sub-standard conditions the better we can make Jonesboro.”
Sullivan said a lot of banks in the area were a part of this.
“We’re just so very grateful to all of them,” Sullivan said. “Evolve, Iberia, First Security, First Community and Bancorp South. It’s help from everybody. And they do care about our community, so by helping Habitat, they’re giving back as well.”
