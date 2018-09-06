Paragould elementary students learn respect for Old Glory

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The teachers at one area elementary school are educating kids about how to respect the American Flag.
The learning opportunity at Oak Grove Elementary is a program underway for 4th grade students to learn proper flag etiquette.
“We are teaching them about the flag, and what those things on the flag represent,” said Krystal Smith, a 4th grade Oak Grove Elementary teacher.
Students are also tackling how to respectfully fold the flag, how to lower and raise it.
“They are learning how to stand at attention when someone else is lowering or raising the flag,” said Smith.
Smith said it is so important for the kids to understand that the flag has so much meaning to it.
“We want them to understand that it is not just a piece of fabric, it's so much more than that,” said Smith. “It stands for the people who gave their lives to protect our country. It stands for the people still serving our country and giving us the freedom to come to school and learn.”
Military members have also visited the school this year to be a part of the program with the kids.
Smith is hopeful the program continues for many years.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.